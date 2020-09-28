Police were on scene early Monday, Sept. 28, investigating an incident of a pedestrian struck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo Airport. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident along the highway near Nanaimo Airport

Police investigating scene where 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo died

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident near Nanaimo Airport.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, when Ladysmith RCMP and Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance responded to a report of a collision involving a southbound vehicle and a pedestrian along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Upon arrival police found the pedestrian – a 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo – had succumbed to her injuries.

B.C. Ambulance transported the driver of a Nissan Leaf to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian’s dog also, reportedly, died at the scene.

One southbound lane of the section of highway where the incident occurred was closed for several hours.

Ladysmith RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP South Island Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are continuing the investigation into the collision and investigators are reaching out to motorists and pedestrians who witnessed or may have video of the moments leading up to the collision. RCMP urge anyone who witnessed the incident or observed the woman pedestrian walking her dog along the highway prior to the collision to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

TODAY’S MOST READ: Best of the City: Burger joint is tops in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police were on scene early Monday, Sept. 28, investigating an incident of a pedestrian struck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo Airport. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Traffic resumes after water main burst along Glen Lake Road in Langford

Crews on site conducting single-lane traffic

Victoria police make arrest in Centennial Square stabbing

One man was left with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning

Proposed Sidney cannabis store wins favour with public, businesses

Of 348 received submissions, 311 favour cannabis store proposed for 2400-block of Beacon Avenue

Lamborghini driver slapped with nearly $1,000 in fines while speeding in Central Saanich

Vehicle impounded by Central Saanich police, 11 points issued

South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

EV charging stations, bike lockers, new park-and-ride stalls among solutions in Capital Region

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident along the highway near Nanaimo Airport

Police investigating scene where 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo died

SOOKE HISTORY: Alleged bootlegger has day in court

Blackberry wine confiscated at home

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Sooke’s Sheringham Distillery wins gold award

Local business wins Product of Year at B.C. Food and Beverage Awards

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

Most Read