Pedestrian struck by car on dark Pat Bay highway, Sidney woman in critical condition

A 20-year-old woman from Sidney remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck Friday night by a vehicle driven by a North Saanich man in his mid-60s.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the woman suffered “substantial” injuries in the collision.

“She is currently listed as critically stable, so they (doctors) are keeping a close eye on her,” he said, noting that police have been unable to interview her yet. “She is currently receiving medical treatment. Once it is cleared by doctors, we will certainly talk to her.”

Sanchez repeated the detachment’s appeal for additional witnesses and dashcam footage as police continue to investigate the incident.

On Oct. 8 around 11:15 p.m., RCMP received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 north of McDonald Park Road, in a northbound lane near the Peninsula Co-op Gas and Convenience Centre.

RELATED: Police seek dashcam footage, witnesses after pedestrian hit in North Saanich

“It was a dark part of the highway and there were several witnesses,” Sanchez said.

The driver of the vehicle, described as an “experienced driver,” stopped, rendered assistance and called 911 after the collision. “We are certainly not investigating anyone for criminality, but we are still investigating the circumstances how it took place,” Sanchez said.

It was not clear why the woman was walking on the highway at that time of the day, he added.

“That part is still under investigation. We are currently going back and interviewing individuals who might be able to shed any light on it. Again, if there is anybody out there who can provide us with that type of information, a witness or somebody who knows what was going on that night, we would certainly appreciate it.”

Other unresolved issues concern the specific direction of the collision.

“We are still trying to determine that,” Sanchez said. “This is where the dashcam footage and whatnot will come in handy if anybody has it. At this point, we don’t know the circumstances of how she was hit, or where she was hit.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sidney/North Saaanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

RCMPTraffic