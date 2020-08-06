Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News
Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News

A tactical evacuation has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to immediate danger to life safety stemming from a wildfire burning near Penticton.

The evacuation is in effect for homes on Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Sage Mesa Drive, Solana Crescent and Verano Place.

All evacuees are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 199 Ellis St., Penticton.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan, the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C
Next story
British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Just Posted

Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

No one injured during arrest

Teachers need more time to prepare for fall reopening, says Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association

GVTA president says class schedules need to be reworked for cohort model

Mayor steps down from committee overseeing fate of Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

Cliff McNeil-Smith cites work commitments, schedule behind decision

Greater Victoria real estate sales numbers tell two stories for July

Real estate board president Sandi-Jo Ayers talks about pent-up spring demand, low inventory

Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors, medical clinic accepting applications for a waitlist

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Most Read