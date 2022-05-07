PHOTOS: B.C. gamers go for glory at Esquimalt esports tournament

Two players compete against each other. Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A group of gamers concentrate hard as they compete against each other. Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A group of gamers concentrate hard as they compete against each other. Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Around 100 gamers from across B.C. gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to compete in the May Mayhem Smash Tourney and Expo video game competition. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Around 100 gamers gathered at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt Saturday to put their video game skills on full display during the May Mayham Smash Tourney and Expo.

The event is the first organized under a partnership between Vancouver Island Smash and Heavy Hitters Esports, and one of the first organized in-person video game competitions on the Island since the pandemic.

“It’s a celebration of esports on the Island,” said co-organizer Brady Chan of Vancouver Island Smash. “Usually we have been doing these as a grass-roots thing, so it’s nice that we are finally getting events more at the esports level … it feels good. It’s something I have been trying to move toward for a few years now. Everyone here loves it and is having a great time.”

The move up to a larger, more organized, and even sponsored event is thanks to the partnership with Heavy Hitters Esports.

“Our company mandate is to do it with the community and for the community, so its fantastic,” said Troy Taylor, ‘final boss’ (CEO) with Heavy Hitter Esports. “We are learning as we go, building the plane as we fly as it were. The next one will be smother, and the one after that even more so.”

Taylor said despite some people thinking video games are simply a hobby, now more than ever there are opportunities to make a career out of it through competition, and through an increasing amount professional teams and leagues. Heavy Hitters hopes to establish the amateur league which will allow gamers to feed into those career-level events.

Saturday saw gamers competing in Super Smash Bros Melee and Ultimate games, while Sunday will also feature competition in Guilty Gear: Strive and Mario Cart 8 Deluxe. Prizes top out at $400.

READ MORE: University of Victoria to compete in collegiate eSports league’s inaugural event

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Esquimaltvideo games