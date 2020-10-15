PHOTOS: Buskers light up gloomy day on Government Street

Steve Murrison (left) and David Noel sang songs on Government Street Friday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Steve Murrison (left) and David Noel sing a song by The Beatles on Government Street Friday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Passersby stop to enjoy lively buskers on Government Street Friday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A gloomy and grey afternoon on Government Street was brightened up by two musicians Friday.

The voices of Steve Murrison and David Noel rang out from the corner of Fort and Government Streets, while masked passersby busily hustled down the store-filled downtown street.

The duo said they had only met recently, but enjoy performing together.

“It cheers people up,” Noel said, between strums. “Especially now.”

Murrison nodded, “It’s cheery. We like to see the smiles.”

The pair launched into a Beatles classic, filling the street corner with the sound of Ticket to Ride. Some bystanders, physically distanced from one another, stopped to enjoy the familiar tune.

For the next few minutes, ‘physical distance’ didn’t feel quite so distanced.

