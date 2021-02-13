PHOTOS: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay off the roads, enjoy snow day close to home

Greater Victoria residents awoke to a blanketing of snow and numerous travel advisories on Saturday morning – the perfect excuse for a snow day spent close to home.
A blast of winter weather has gripped Vancouver Island this week and Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Greater Victoria with up to 15 cm of snow expected on Feb. 13. Strong easterly winds are also blowing snow around and creating poor visibility for drivers.
Looks like McKenzie Avenue is playing hide and seek today ☃️ pic.twitter.com/7e2W0MlXeR
— Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 13, 2021
Authorities across Greater Victoria advised against all unessential travel. At 8 a.m., VicPD warned that many side roads were impassable as crews were focused on clearing main roads. Shortly after, the Saanich Fire Department reminded residents to check-in with their neighbours and stay off the “treacherous” roads.
Shout out to @CityOfVictoria & @EsquimaltBC crews who are working all out trying to keep the roads passable for emergency vehicles 🚑 🚒 🚓. You can help them by staying home with a hot cup of tea. #yyj #yyjsnow #yyjtraffic
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 13, 2021
While travel is out of the question, residents had free reign to enjoy the snow day as they pleased – from the comfort of indoors or bundled up for a day outside.
Some swapped their rain jackets for winter gear and headed out to shovel their walkways.
Keep your sidewalks clear. #Saanich pic.twitter.com/3PqzuRENRD
— Ed Wiebe (@edwiebe) February 13, 2021
Others stepped out to check in on the resident wildlife and make sure their hummingbird feeders were warm for their feathery neighbours as temperatures dropped below zero.
#yyj #hummingbirds #BCsnow #saanich The hummingbirds are happy with the warm breakfast. And old halogen desk lamp hung under the eaves and held fast with a twist tie to stop the swinging in the storm. pic.twitter.com/IyYuNuGyc7
— Rae H (@mawkishgrig) February 13, 2021
#yyj Snow Report: 17 centimetres (7 inches) and counting in #Colwood. If you can, stay home and enjoy it! @GoldstreamNews @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/PRwdyfwjtQ
— Katherine Engqvist (@kengqvist) February 13, 2021
How are you spending the snow day? Send your photos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for a chance to be featured.
