PHOTOS: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Photos of the damage along two highways have been released by the Ministry of Transportation.

They shared the images on Twitter, focusing on the area known as Juliet on the Coquihalla (Highway 5), at Exit 202, as well as an area of Highway 3 between Taylor Mill Road and Old Hedley Road.

Both areas are still under assessment with no estimated time of re-opening. The images show a wide range of damage, from edges of the roads washed away, to areas that are completely gone.

One portion of the Juliet bridge has fallen into the waterway below it.

