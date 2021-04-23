PHOTOS: SD61 students not taking potential music program cuts silently

Students take to the streets, here at Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue, to protest potential cuts to music in the Greater Victoria School District on Thursday (April 22). (Photos courtesy Saanvi Katireddy) Students take to the streets, here at Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue, to protest potential cuts to music in the Greater Victoria School District on Thursday (April 22). (Photos courtesy Saanvi Katireddy) Students take to the streets, here at Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue, to protest potential cuts to music in the Greater Victoria School District on Thursday (April 22). (Photos courtesy Saanvi Katireddy) Students take to the streets, here at Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue, to protest potential cuts to music in the Greater Victoria School District on Thursday (April 22). (Photos courtesy Saanvi Katireddy) Students take to the streets, here at Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue, to protest potential cuts to music in the Greater Victoria School District on Thursday (April 22). (Photos courtesy Saanvi Katireddy)

Students from several Greater Victoria School District classrooms filled major intersections across the region Thursday afternoon in protest of potential music cuts.

Parents, teachers and students learned in early April that SD61 needed to cut $7 million from its budget – and proposed eliminating music programs and cutting supports for elementary and middle school students requiring alternative education plans.

That didn’t sit well with students, teachers and guardians.

Greater Victoria School DistrictMusicsd61