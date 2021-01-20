PHOTOS: Trick or treat! Halloween comes to Fernwood in January

Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) New TV series Scaredy Cats has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween- themed neighbourhood. Crews are filming in the area, including at Queens Park next to George Jay Elementary (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Halloween has come early to Victoria.

Scaredy Cats, a new television series associated with the Air Bud franchise, is currently being filmed in Fernwood.

Last week crews were shooting at George Jay Elementary and on nearby Empress Avenue.

Front yards were full of spooky decorations to simulate Halloween in January. One family’s home was used for some indoor scenes.

The Maid, a Warner Bros and Netflix production, has also been filming locally since the fall. The 10-episode series is being shot exclusively in Greater Victoria and filming is expected to conclude in March.

Scaredy Cats is expected to be filming until Feb. 5.

