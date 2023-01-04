Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada. (Facebook photo)

PODCAST: Elizabeth May back as Green Party of Canada leader

TODAY IN B.C.: A chat with the author, politician, environmentalist, activist and lawyer

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Today in B.C.’ host Peter McCully talks with the Green Party of Canada leader, Elizabeth May.

Stephanie May, Elizabeth’s mother, was a prominent activist in New York during the 1950s and was successful in helping to getting a nuclear test ban treaty.

“It’s like being the daughter of a family of cobblers,” said Elizabeth May. “I’m going to know a lot about shoes. Being the daughter of Stephanie May, an activist. It was totally my direction. It was charted at about age two.”

McCully asked May about serving as leader of the Green Party for a second time after retiring as leader in 2019.

“I have to say this, Peter, I ran not because the party was in turmoil or I was the saviour person to show up,” she said. “I needed to have the credibility and the profile of Leader of the Green Party in Parliament to be able to have an effective voice at the national level on issues that are critical and time is running out and there are many of them.”

In 2019, May married John Kidder, one of the founders of the B.C. Green party, and says she and her husband wrote a book together last year.

“We end up debating ideas and we wrote a book together that came out last year,” said May. “It’s in the ‘Dummies’ series, Climate Change for Dummies, that was really hard work, and one of the reasons it was hard work was we kept coming up with new ideas, researching them, and then we had to convince the ‘Dummies’ people that we could dumb down these new ideas and put them in a ‘Dummies’ book.”

The wide-ranging interview includes May’s take on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Rowe vs. Wade, and the COP 15 Biodiversity talks in Montreal.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: One-on-one with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

LISTEN: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares musical memories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Just Posted

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)
Community Days returns to Victoria’s Royal BC Museum this week

Bunny’s Kitchen puts the emphasis on fresh ingredients. (Pexels photo)
Ex-roller derby player cooking up healthy meals in Esquimalt

North Saanich's REACH! Children’s Ensemble, formed for a one-off event performance on Dec. 3 commemorating Human Solidarity Day, will continue with rehearsals set to start Jan. 19 at McTavish Academy of Art in North Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Peter Brimacombe)
North Saanich children ensemble to reach beyond one-off performance

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)
Search continues for dog lost at sea on Vancouver Island’s south coast