Jason Heit. (photo submitted)

PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

TODAY IN B.C. Island fighter/trainer worked security for Drew Barrymore, Nicholas Cage

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Jason Heit, of the Island MMA Training Centre in Victoria, moved back to the Island in 2007 after spending four years as a security guard for various A-list celebrities in Los Angeles.

The journey started in the boxing ring, where Heit demonstrated his prowess as an amateur fighter, winning a Canadian national championship and representing Canada at the 1995 Pan Am Games.

Heit eventually pivoted to working as a security guard, which he said was a good fit with the physical skills and discipline he learned in the ring.

He had moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional boxing career and began doing security work on the side. He started meeting some famous faces (his manager was Burt Young, who played Paulie in the ‘Rocky’ movies.) Around this time he got offers to work in close protection security.

The highlight was working a two-year, around the world concert tour for singer Robbie Williams.

“The experiences that we had were incredible,” said Heit. “the places I got to see, the scale of what we were doing was incredible. One tour we did was 22 shows and they had sold over 2.2 million tickets. We did three days with 135,000 people per night.”

He stopped working security full-time in 2006 and moved back to Victoria the year after. He’s since been undefeated in mixed martial arts competitions, opened his own gym and successfully pitched an MMA fighting competition (the Armageddon fighting championships) on TV’s ‘Dragons’ Den’.

In June, Heit travelled to London for the Haringey Box Cup in London in June. B.C. won best team at the competition and as a whole won four gold medals and two silver medals.

“I went over there with the B.C. team,” he said. “To see them come home with that many medals against that high level of competition, I was so very pleased with how they did.”

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jan Rabson, A character voice with character voices

LISTEN: Jim Pattison, lengendary businessman going strong at 92

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Metchosin man’s death due to prison allowing inmates to escape, daughters allege
Next story
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible

Just Posted

A pair of baby birds remain in care after the two nestling house finches were found alone on the ground beside a deceased sibling. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

The RAD Recreation Adapted Society is soon to become even more accessible thanks to its first gear shed, opening spring 2023 at Langford Lake thanks to the support of the City of Langford. (Courtesy RAD Recreation Adapted Society)
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible

The Salish Sea Lantern Festival is underway on the Saanich Peninsula for the first time since 2019. The windup event happens this Saturday (Aug. 20) in Sidney. (Photo by Bob Orchard)
Salish Sea Lantern Festival lights up Sidney

Josh Heard hurdles a challenge from a C.S. Herediano defender during their CONCACAF round of 16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC suffer tough loss in first-leg of CONCACAF tie