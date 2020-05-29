Point-guard lobs no-look, three-pointer for Oak Bay High video

Trick-shot only took three times, says Oak Bay teen

A new 53-second Oak Bay High video that features several students encouraging others to stay strong during the COVID-19 shutdown packs a subtle surprise.

The YouTube video is called Oak Bay High Student Message and it edits together a string of sincere messages of encouragement to motivate each other for a final push to complete the school year. The students use many of the visuals that have become popular during COVID-19 pandemic, multiple students checking in from an online Zoom chat, a selfie-message, a selfie-joke about DIY haircuts, and the family of a student singing the Beatles’ “Let it Be”.

Then there’s a message from John Horwood, a 16-year-old point-guard from the Oak Bay Bays senior basketball team. While dribbling a basketball in front of a basketball hoop at his grandparents’ Shawnigan Lake home, Horwood delivers a sincere message to “stay motivated, get that online school done, and hopefully things can get back to normal so we can see each other soon.”

READ ALSO: Bays finish sixth at senior boys basketball provincials

As he finishes talking Horwood one-hands a no-look shot that goes through the hoop from about 30 feet, well beyond the three-point-line of an NBA court, and calmly walks out of the frame.

“Yes, it’s real,” said Horwood on Friday. “Friends have asked me how many tries it took, it took three. There was a couple of practice ones then we started filming right away. It’s the kind of thing that, if you don’t get it in the first few tries, you could be there for hours.”

Horwood’s twin brother Chris operated the camera. The two are multisport athletes who will share point guard and shooting guard roles as Grade 12s with the Bays basketball team next year. The two have played plenty of hoops to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know what is as going do for the video, but I knew what I was going to say so I asked my brother to film,” Horwood said. “After the first two shots – and I completely missed the backboard on the second one – he said ‘You’re not going to get this, how long do I have to film you.’

READ ALSO: Oak Bay wins Vancouver Island basketball championship in Nanaimo

“I said ‘one more, maybe we can use the bloopers or something,’ and I got it on the next try,” Horwood said. “I didn’t even know it went in, I just calmly walked off.”

Vice-principal Melanie Pass invited the Horwood twins, as well as others around the school to partake in the video, and edited it together online.

“In this COVID-19 era, staff had seen school staff members putting out videos but we hadn’t seen a student video, and we know that at the secondary school level, the thing kids miss the most is seeing other kids, their friends,” Pass said.

“I liked John’s creativity. It doesn’t surprise me that it didn’t take him long to make that trick shot. That’s what kids need right now, to know that other kids are going through some things and to see some humour and some bright faces.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich residents sound alarm after second owl dies of rat poison
Next story
Langford pitches Westhills as Canadian Premier League soccer hub

Just Posted

Langford pitches Westhills as Canadian Premier League soccer hub

Langford could host all eight teams for August matches

Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

Transport Canada bans ships until end of October in response to COVID-19

Point-guard lobs no-look, three-pointer for Oak Bay High video

Trick-shot only took three times, says Oak Bay teen

Saanich residents sound alarm after second owl dies of rat poison

Great Horned Owl found in Kings Park killed by three rodenticides

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

VIDEO: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

Urban Smiles staff ‘want you back’ after closure in response to pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Stepdad able to walk bride down the aisle days before he passes away

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Most Read