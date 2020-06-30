Saanich police arrested a 46-year-old man after finding weapons, drugs and drug trafficking items in his home and car. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

A Saanich man has been arrested after allegedly importing prohibited conducted energy weapons through the mail.

Saanich police arrested Randy Smith, 46, after a search of his car and residence yielded the weapons, drugs with an estimated street value of $10,000 and items “consistent with drug trafficking.” Police also found a crossbow, brass knuckles, batons, a medieval mace and other illegal conducted energy weapons.

In May, Saanich police started an investigation into prohibited devices being imported into Canada. They believed the conducted energy weapons were purchased online and exported from China. Several of the weapons were intercepted in the mail and turned over to the department for investigation.

Police say Smith has a history of drug trafficking and possession charges as well as several weapon-related offences.

Smith was held in custody on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition.

READ ALSO: Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31
Next story
Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Just Posted

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived on scene to find the man inside

Imax Victoria back in action

Theatre reopens July 3 after COVID-19 closure

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read