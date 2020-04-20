Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park

Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family

The Victoria Police Department has put out a public plea, asking for help in locating a high-risk missing man.

Thomas Poulsen, 26, is Caucasian with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-eleven with a slender build and weighs about 160 pounds.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Poulsen was last seen on April 10, near Topaz Park.

READ ALSO: Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

According to police, Poulsen has several outstanding orders and the circumstances under which he went missing are considered high risk. His family reported him missing and patrol officers are concerned for his well-being.

If you see Poulsen, call 911. If you have any information as to his location, call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
missing person

Most Read