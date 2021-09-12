UPDATED: Police incident at the Victoria-Saanich border continues to affect major intersection

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. Police remain on scene in responding to an incident near the area Sunday afternoon.
This has transitioned to a VicPD police incident, in coordination with @SaanichPolice. Officers remain on scene at Douglas St & Tolmie Ave. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted in the area. Updates to follow here. #yyj https://t.co/ettOywxQqD
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 12, 2021
Officers from Saanich Police had first informed the public of the incident just before noon Sunday, writing that officers are “attempting to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis.”
Black Press has reached out VicPD for comment.
Updates to follow.
