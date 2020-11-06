A crash on Broughton and Quadra streets turned out to be less serious than first thought. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) -

Crash at Broughton, Quadra not as serious as first thought

Minor crash sends one to hospital for X-rays

Police, fire and ambulance converged on a crash at the corner of Quadra and Broughton streets for a crash Friday afternoon.

Victoria Police Department took to social media to ask drivers to avoid the area, later clarifying the call wasn’t as severe as indicated.

Police on the scene Nov. 6 said the call came in as a flipped vehicle with multiple injures, at a different location but turned out to be a minor crash.

One of the vehicles was exiting a parking lot at the corner of Broughton and Quadra streets and collided with the other. The driver of a black Mercedez was assessed at the scene for a sore arm and will be taken to hospital for X-rays. The driver of the other vehicle, which was a Toyota, was uninjured.

“The call came in as something a little more dramatic,” said VicPD Sgt. Darrell Fairburn. “So a bit of a breakdown in communication but luckily not as serious as we originally thought. We’re always happy to over-respond.”

READ ALSO: Late-night Victoria hotel fire started with mental health call, arson suspected

READ ALSO: Two in custody after barricading inside same suite at Burnside Gorge hotel

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A crash on Broughton and Quadra streets turned out to be less serious than first thought. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) -

Previous story
Spike in Greater Victoria fireworks a response to COVID, says fire chief
Next story
Fresh Seeings: How Emily Carr’s style changed after a trip to France

Just Posted

Ben Molesky (left) and Mike Thomas, co-chairs of Sooke Christmas Bureau have begun stocking hampers for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas Bureau begins prep for holiday hampers

Organizers estimate spending $30,000 to stock up for those in need

The aftermath of fireworks, Fernwood resident David Boudinot found this burned-out garbage can full of firework remnants early on the morning after Halloween. (David Boudinot Photo)
Spike in Greater Victoria fireworks a response to COVID, says fire chief

ROAM reunited 11 dogs over Halloween

Cathy Gouk, of Cathy’s Corner Cafe, was given an $1,000 cheque to help cover the cost for her annual Christmas dinners. Every year, Gouk hand out around 450 turkey dinners for free. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke restaurant owner given cheque to cover cost of free Christmas dinner

‘It feels good to be little elves,’ says church group

Fresh Seeings, the new Emily Carr exhibit at the Royal BC Museum, is the largest collection of Carr’s work all together at one time. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Fresh Seeings: How Emily Carr’s style changed after a trip to France

New exhibit at Royal BC Museum showcasing the Victoria-born artist’s work throughout her life

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak snaps a selfie with three Victoria High students who were presented with a civic service award on Friday for their actions in helping someone who was overdosing in a school washroom. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Three Vic High students honoured by Victoria police for saving overdose victim

The students were presented with civic service awards on Friday

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: John Wilkinson first principal of Sooke high school

Wilkinson’s wife, Joyce, coached drama and collected local history

Most Read