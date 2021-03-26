Police impound two vehicles, ticket drivers for stunting in Saanich

The driver of this vehicle was stopped by police for stunt driving on March 25 and was issued a seven-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Three motorists were stopped by police for driving dangerously in Saanich this week – two will be without wheels for a week and the other for 30 days.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday (March 25), officers came across the first driver police way was doing burnouts – spinning their tires while stationary. This resulted in a seven-day vehicle impound for stunting.

Stunt driving is when a driver deliberately:

-Loses traction

-Spins their tires

-Drives into oncoming traffic

-Prevents other vehicles from passing

-Drives too close to other vehicles Tonight, a 'burnout' led to this vehicle being impounded for 7 days for stunt driving. pic.twitter.com/lDCK7gKx7N — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 26, 2021

Just after midnight on March 26, an officer came across a driver fish-tailing and pulled them over. The driver appeared to be impaired and a breath test showed they were under the influence of alcohol. The result was a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

The third vehicle impound occurred after a driver on a takeout food run stopped for excessive speeding – more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit – in a 50 km/h zone.

A ticket for speeding excessively can be up to $483, three penalty points and a seven-day vehicle impound.

A third impound for our officers tonight was for excessive speed. This driver went for takeout and decided to accellerate hard down a hill in front of a school in a 50 zone. pic.twitter.com/7GFSUNvuE9 — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 26, 2021

