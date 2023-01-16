Police in India say two men are facing charges in the deaths of a family who froze a year ago while trying to cross from Manitoba into the United States. Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Police in India say two men are facing charges in the deaths of a family who froze a year ago while trying to cross from Manitoba into the United States. Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Police in India charge two men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.

Pair arrested Sunday, other suspects are also wanted in Canada and the U.S.

Police in India say two men are facing charges in the deaths of a family who froze a year ago while trying to cross from Manitoba into the United States.

Deputy Commissioner Chaitanya Mandlik of the Ahmedabad crime branch in the state of Gujarat says the two men were arrested Sunday and other suspects are also wanted in Canada and the U.S.

He says the two men are accused of acting as immigration agents, supplying the family with paperwork and assisting them in getting to the U.S.

They are charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempting culpable homicide, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy.

Mandlik says the family travelled from India to Toronto, then to Vancouver and Manitoba, where they tried to make their way on foot into the U.S. with seven other migrants.

They said Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two children froze during severe winter weather.

Mandlik says law enforcement officials in India are co-ordinating with the Canadian Embassy for next steps.

RELATED: Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on

RELATED: Bodies of family from India trying to cross into U.S. by foot identified

border agencyIndia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ice fishers asked to carefully clean equipment to avoid spreading invasive species
Next story
‘It’s slow’: Victoria restaurants innovate to deal with post-holidays crash

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals, donning special Lunar New Year jersey, beat the Kelowna Rockets on Jan. 14. The team has now won four of their last five games. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals)
Playoff spot in reach after Victoria Royals stay hot with weekend sweep

Ian Booth, president of the Victoria Scottish Community Centre Society and Jim Maxwell, president of the Victoria Highland Games Association, stand in front of the nearly finished Craigflower Community and Performing Arts Centre in View Royal Friday (Jan. 13). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It is spectacular’: $4M Scottish centre opening soon in View Royal

Martin Ouellet (left, front), Sonya Marchand, Scott Rose, Jennifer, Jen Bolster (left, back), Nicolas D’Anjou and Chris Millar attend the BC Emergency Health Services’ Vital Link Award presentation on Sunday (Jan. 15) afternoon. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria trio recognized for saving friend’s life after sudden cardiac arrest

About 70 people enjoy warm weather to kick off 2023 with the traditional Mayor’s Walk on Jan. 1 in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture)
PHOTOS: Oak Bay kicks off 2023 with a walk in the park