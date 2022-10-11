Police investigating suspicious Langford brush fire

A photo of the area that was burned during a suspicious fire that broke out at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is looking for witnesses in its investigation of a suspicious brush fire that broke out near a walking trail in Langford.

Police were called Saturday (Oct. 8) at around 9 p.m. to a fire that broke out on the walking trail behind 2881 Peatt Rd. Langford Fire Rescue put out the fire, which started in the bushes on the north side of the walking trail.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson West Shore RCMP.

Police are looking for witnesses, specifically two women around 60 years old who were spotted walking on the trail before the fire department arrived, but left before investigators could speak with them.

Police ask anyone who was in the area at the time and has information regarding this suspicious fire to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

