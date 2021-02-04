UPDATED: Police on scene of fatal West Saanich Road crash

Traffic being diverted, police ask motorists to avoid area

Saanich police are investigating a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road. (Google Maps)

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on West Saanich Road Thursday morning.

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a crash involving a full-sized pickup truck and a two-door car near Prospect Lake Road. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. and traffic in the area is being diverted.

The other driver has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic along West Saanich Road is closed at Old West Saanich Road, and traffic is backed up about one kilometre. Southbound traffic is closed at Prospect Lake Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and anticipate the area will be closed to traffic until at least 11 a.m.

The B.C. Coroners Service arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.

Police will not be releasing any more details until they are able to notify next of kin.

“[It’s] a sad day for the community as lives lost on our roads is always upsetting,” says Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “It re-doubles my commitment to the pilot study to reduce posted speed on our residential roads to 40 kilometres per hour, and our other works to enhance the safety of our roads and intersections.”

The coroner has arrived and police investigators are using a drone to map out the scene and collect data. pic.twitter.com/XrveIiIwL0 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021

Saanich police are investigating a fatal collision on West Saanich Road just south of the Prospect Lake Road intersection. West Saanich Road is closed at Old West Saanich Road northbound and at Prospect Lake Road southbound. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/jdENrBZ4rX — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021

Two transport trucks were stuck on West Saanich Road just south of the collision and the drivers have opted to back up all the way to Old West Saanich Road. pic.twitter.com/4P01yAEakE — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) February 4, 2021

More to come.

