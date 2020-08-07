Police looking for witnesses of alleged assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine

Concerned woman pushed to the ground, had phone broken while taking a photo of a dog

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses or anyone who might recognized the description of a suspect involved in an alleged random assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 after a 64-year-old woman reported being assaulted while taking a photo of a dog.

The woman was working in the gardens at the community centre, according to a release from police, when she spotted a black Labrador sitting alone by the ravine. The woman was concerned for the dog, wondering if it was lost, and approached the dog to take a photo of it. While the woman was using her phone to take photos, she said a man pushed her to the ground, taking her phone and throwing it in the ravine.

The woman called police from the community centre. She received non-life-threatening injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

She told police the man and a woman accompanying him moved to a nearby tent, which they quickly packed up before leaving the area with the dog.

A patrol officer helped the woman search the ravine for her phone but it was discovered damaged beyond repair.

The man who allegedly pushed the woman is described as Caucasian with a slim build, in his early 20s, standing five-foot-six-inches tall. He was wearing a football jersey with 44 on the back, a baseball hat and shorts. The woman accompanying him was described as riding an orange bicycle with pink hair and a crop top.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

