Vehicle is off the road but traffic is impacted

Victoria police are responding to a single vehicle rollover crash in Vic West.

Victoria police say the vehicle crashed at Bay Street and Tyee Road. The vehicle is off the road but traffic will be impacted.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVictoria