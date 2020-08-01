Six items worth nearly $12,500 were reported stolen after a break and enter at a Saanich home between July 25 and 30. (File photo)

Police search for suspect in break and enter, theft at Saanich home

Six items worth nearly $12,500 reported stolen

Saanich police are investigating a break and enter on Queenswood Drive where six items worth nearly $12,500 were reported stolen.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the Saanich Police Department is looking into the incident which took place at a residence in the 2300-block of Queenswood Drive – just off Arbutus Road – at some point between July 25 and 30.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt mayor says police use ‘compassionate check-ins’

The home security system was disabled after the power was cut off and the suspects were able to enter without detection, said Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers in a social media post on July 31. Six items were reported stolen: a brown and grey Kuiu backpack worth about $450, a 10-carat white gold tennis bracelet with a one-carat diamond valued at $3,500, a blue and black AquaLung 1450T watch worth up to $780, a $950 black Garmin Fenix 6 Pro GPS watch, diamond earrings worth $1,624 and a black Tag Heuer Carrera SS watch valued at $5,134.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows where the stolen items are can call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Esquimalt mayor says police use ‘compassionate check-ins’
Next story
Victoria, Esquimalt firefighters donate $4,500 to Burn Camp

Just Posted

First Arts Alive sculptures of 2020 now installed

Oak Bay’s annual public art exhibition starts anew

Victoria, Esquimalt firefighters donate $4,500 to Burn Camp

Firefighters and burn survivors raise $200,068 total this year for Burn Camp

Esquimalt mayor says police use ‘compassionate check-ins’

Subject of street checks slated for Esquimalt and Victoria Police Board meeting Sept. 15

Police search for suspect in break and enter, theft at Saanich home

Six items worth nearly $12,500 reported stolen

Hard-hit Victoria harbour tenants get a hand from their landlord

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority doing what it can to help operators get through COVID-19 summer

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Most Read