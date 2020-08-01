Police search for suspect in break and enter, theft at Saanich home

Saanich police are investigating a break and enter on Queenswood Drive where six items worth nearly $12,500 were reported stolen.
According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the Saanich Police Department is looking into the incident which took place at a residence in the 2300-block of Queenswood Drive – just off Arbutus Road – at some point between July 25 and 30.
The home security system was disabled after the power was cut off and the suspects were able to enter without detection, said Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers in a social media post on July 31. Six items were reported stolen: a brown and grey Kuiu backpack worth about $450, a 10-carat white gold tennis bracelet with a one-carat diamond valued at $3,500, a blue and black AquaLung 1450T watch worth up to $780, a $950 black Garmin Fenix 6 Pro GPS watch, diamond earrings worth $1,624 and a black Tag Heuer Carrera SS watch valued at $5,134.
Anyone with information about the incident or who knows where the stolen items are can call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
