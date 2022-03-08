Victoria police are looking for this suspect who reportedly spat on and threatened a BC Transit bus driver. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Police seek man who reportedly spat on, threatened bus driver in Victoria

Suspect was immediately confrontational after getting on bus, VicPD said

A man who reportedly spat on and threatened a bus driver in Victoria last week is being sought by police.

The driver reportedly picked up a passenger near the intersection of Fort and Ashgrove streets around 6:45 p.m. on March 1. The passenger immediately became confrontational and threatened to stab the driver, according to VicPD. No details on why the confrontation occurred were supplied by police.

The man moved around the clear barrier on the bus and spat on the driver’s face before exiting the bus and leaving the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build. He wore a dark hat and a dark jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

