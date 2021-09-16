Police seize replica submachine gun from bag hanging off Victoria balcony

Victoria police seized a replica submachine gun in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).

The Victoria Police Department said a resident of the area discovered the replica gun inside a shopping bag hanging off the balcony of a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. The resident called it in to police and officers seized the fake weapon.

VicPD said the replica gun was hung in such a way that it was hidden from view but still accessible to someone without needing to get inside the building. A photo the department posted to Twitter shows how similar a fake submachine gun (top) looks to a real one (bottom).

Can you tell which is the real gun? Patrol officers seized a realistic replica submachine gun hidden on a property in Burnside Gorge this afternoon after a resident spotted it. It was likely stashed for use by someone nearby. #yyj | https://t.co/80Y9V2Vo07 pic.twitter.com/nduHCqVkqI — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 15, 2021

The replica gun was seized for destruction, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

