Victoria police show a comparison between a real submachine gun (bottom) and a replica one (top). (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police show a comparison between a real submachine gun (bottom) and a replica one (top). (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seize replica submachine gun from bag hanging off Victoria balcony

Replica gun discovered by nearby resident, reported to police

Victoria police seized a replica submachine gun in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).

The Victoria Police Department said a resident of the area discovered the replica gun inside a shopping bag hanging off the balcony of a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. The resident called it in to police and officers seized the fake weapon.

VicPD said the replica gun was hung in such a way that it was hidden from view but still accessible to someone without needing to get inside the building. A photo the department posted to Twitter shows how similar a fake submachine gun (top) looks to a real one (bottom).

The replica gun was seized for destruction, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria cigar shops handle increased demand amid supply limitations

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gunsVicPDVictoria bus crash

Previous story
Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted
Next story
Lawyers argue climate change good reason to reject Fairy Creek logging injunction

Just Posted

The District of Sooke is inviting residents to share their thoughts about greenhouse gas emissions reduction, growth, transportation and housing, natural areas, economic development, arts and culture, recreation and community services as part of its OCP review. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke OCP review ready for public input

The Saanich Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Woman sexually assaulted on bus leaving University of Victoria

A bus and sign are shown near the Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on May, 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Lawyers argue climate change good reason to reject Fairy Creek logging injunction

Victoria city staff are recommending a ban on unleashed pets at Gonzales Beach following a letter from the Canadian Wildlife Service. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bird protection may close Victoria beach to off-leash pets