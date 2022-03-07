Police stop driver doing nearly double the speed limit on Oak Bay street

Officers impound several vehicles over the course of the week

Travelling nearly twice the speed limit proved costly for a 20-year-old driver on Saturday.

An Oak Bay police officer doing enforcement near Townley Street and Foul Bay Road on March 5 stopped a driver going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, Oak Bay police said in a news release. The man driving was issued a ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Traffic stops score vehicle impounds

An Oak Bay officer doing enforcement near Fort Street and Foul Bay Road on March 3 stopped a vehicle with inactive insurance. The officer also determined the 57-year-old man driving had consumed alcohol. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

The next day an officer doing speed enforcement near Cedar Hill Cross and Crestview roads stopped a driver for speeding. The officer determined the 25-year-old man was impaired and issued him a 90-driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and a speeding ticket.

Lane drifter ticketed

An officer at Cadboro Bay Road near Lansdowne Road impounded a pickup truck March 2. The officer stopped the truck after the driver was observed revving the engine and drifting in the northbound lane on Cadboro Bay Road. The driver was ticketed for driving without consideration and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Home rummaged

A resident in the 3000-block of Cadboro Bay Road returned home March 3 to discover they were the victim of a break-in. The thief broke in through a basement window and targeted several areas of the home, making off with with jewelry and other personal items.

