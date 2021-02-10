Police ticket ‘verbally abusive’ shopper refusing to wear mask at Saanich Plaza

A shopper at Saanich Plaza received two $230 tickets from police on Feb. 9 for refusing to wear a mask and being verbally abusive to staff and officers. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Refusing to wear a mask and being belligerent to police when you’re asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols can lead to hefty fines one Saanich shopper learned.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, police were called to Saanich Plaza where an individual was refusing to adhere to the mask protocols.

Staff at two stores called police after the person was belligerent and declined to wear a mask, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

When officers arrived, the individual was “verbally abusive, refused to provide their information to police (and) refused to comply with direction,” he said.

Eventually, the individual complied, but still received two tickets each for $230 – one for failing to wear a face covering and a second for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Saanich police officers can assist businesses when staff encounter customers who refuse to comply with the provincial health orders.

“We are here to help and support them, and they shouldn’t hesitate to call us for assistance,” Anastasiades said, adding that most residents have been compliant and incidents aren’t common.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department