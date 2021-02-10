A shopper at Saanich Plaza received two $230 tickets from police on Feb. 9 for refusing to wear a mask and being verbally abusive to staff and officers. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

A shopper at Saanich Plaza received two $230 tickets from police on Feb. 9 for refusing to wear a mask and being verbally abusive to staff and officers. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Police ticket ‘verbally abusive’ shopper refusing to wear mask at Saanich Plaza

Shopper issued two $230 tickets for not wearing mask, abusing police

Refusing to wear a mask and being belligerent to police when you’re asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols can lead to hefty fines one Saanich shopper learned.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, police were called to Saanich Plaza where an individual was refusing to adhere to the mask protocols.

Staff at two stores called police after the person was belligerent and declined to wear a mask, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

READ ALSO: Patron bit, staff member punched in face during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

When officers arrived, the individual was “verbally abusive, refused to provide their information to police (and) refused to comply with direction,” he said.

Eventually, the individual complied, but still received two tickets each for $230 – one for failing to wear a face covering and a second for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

Saanich police officers can assist businesses when staff encounter customers who refuse to comply with the provincial health orders.

“We are here to help and support them, and they shouldn’t hesitate to call us for assistance,” Anastasiades said, adding that most residents have been compliant and incidents aren’t common.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds promise billions in new funds to build, expand public-transit systems
Next story
India will ‘do its best’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, says PM Narendra Modi

Just Posted

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal BC Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal BC Museum ‘wicked place’, resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Charges are forthcoming for the driver of a Fiat suspected to be impaired by alcohol when he struck two parked cars on a Langford street in January. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Fiat driver hits parked cars in Langford, launches Audi onto front yard of home

RCMP say charges forthcoming for 31-year-old driver

All proceeds from London Drugs’ Cards for All collection will be donated to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. (Courtesy of London Drugs)
‘You cohabitate my heart’: New Valentine’s Day cards reflect unique times

All proceeds from London Drugs’ card collection go to COVID-19 relief efforts

Winter or mud and snow tires are required in certain areas of B.C. between Oct. 1 and April 30. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Colwood talks snow and ice removal

Public works prioritize main arteries, bus routes

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
T-Rex spotted in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious while driving

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

A bystander helps control traffic at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk. The pedestrian later died of his injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest in 2017. The three-day music festival has been cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press file photo.
Vancouver Island MusicFest cancelled for 2021

Vancouver Island MusicFest has been shelved for 2021, due to the pandemic.… Continue reading

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.… Continue reading

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

Most Read