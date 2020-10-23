Police track down driver caught filming accident scene on Pat Bay Highway

Const. Graham Walker of the Saanich Traffic Safety Unit recreates an incident involving a driver who police say attempted to film the scene of a crash while driving up Highway 17. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

A driver faces hefty fines after police say they tried to film a crash on the Pat Bay Highway while operating their vehicle on Thursday (Oct. 23).

Police say the individual was driving past one of the five crashes on Highway 17 that afternoon and was caught using their cellphone to film the incident, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

An officer was speaking with one of the drivers involved in the crash when the person pointed out someone filming while driving by. The officer turned around in time to record the driver’s licence plate and later tracked them down at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The driver was issued a $368 ticket for distracted driving along with four penalty points on their driver’s licence.

Anastasiades called the incident “ironic” because the collision they were filming, was caused by drivers not paying enough attention to the road.

“I’m perplexed why people need to film accidents,” Anastasiades said, adding that it wouldn’t have been a police issue if a passenger was filming.

