Police apprehended a woman after a standoff on July 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police use tear gas to apprehend Saanich woman threatening neighbours, police

Woman facing possible criminal charges after standoff with police

A 37-year-old Saanich woman is facing possible criminal charges after a standoff with police Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. on July 6, the Saanich Police Department received reports of a woman “causing a disturbance” in an apartment building in the 3200-block of Eldon Place. The woman had reportedly threatened to hurt others in the building and burn down the building while holding an incendiary device. Officers said the woman also made threats to police when they arrived, according to a statement.

The woman was contained in her apartment due to safety concerns and officers evacuated nearby suites to protect the public. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in and negotiators arrived to help resolve the incident peacefully.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said in a statement that negotiations went on for several hours but were unsuccessful and tear gas was deployed at 12:30 p.m. so the woman could be taken into police custody.

“The use of any force option is a last resort for police and can be applied in situations where communication is not effective and safety concerns exist,” Anastasiades explained.

The woman was apprehended “without further resistance” and brought to the hospital by paramedics in accordance with the mental health act. Police say she was treated for tear gas exposure but had no other injuries.

The woman now faces possible criminal charges including mischief to property, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Police are still investigating the criminal charges in this case as they continue to gather information from the residents of this building and the events that transpired,” Anastasiades said.

He added police have received nearly 40 calls about this woman since May – most have been mental health-related.

READ ALSO: Investigation launched after sudden death of Saanich inmate

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

mental healthSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Young Syrian refugee gives back to Quebec by working at long-term care home
Next story
Saanich parking ticket payments currently ‘voluntary,’ staff look at new enforcement process

Just Posted

Sooke homeless camp to stay until a solution is found

To forbid Ed Macgregor camp would go against Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Aggressive peacock removed from Victoria building entrance after attacking resident

Peacock used entranceway as mating ground for months

Police use tear gas to apprehend Saanich woman threatening neighbours, police

Woman facing possible criminal charges after standoff with police

Victoria woman loses $2,500 to scammer spoofing VicPD phone number

VicPD warns against sharing personal information, sending money to strangers

Investigation launched after sudden death of Saanich inmate

B.C. Corrections, B.C. Coroners Service investigating cause, circumstances surrounding death

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Police issue warning after baby comes across suspected drugs in Kamloops park

The 11-month-old girl’s mother posted photos on social media showing a small plastic bag containing a purple substance

Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden

The derailment occurred Sunday night, according to a statement from CP

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

UPDATE: Missing Langford teens found safe

Pair were headed to Lake Cowichan/Youbou area, last heard from in North Cowichan

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Most Read