Victoria police also seized six knives and an uncapped needle near a Quadra Street playground on Aug. 21. (Photo via VicPD)

Police warn public after syringe found taped to Victoria bench

Needle was uncapped and taped to a bench in Centennial Square

Police are investigating after Victoria city staff found a syringe taped to a bench in Centennial Square on Tuesday morning.

Victoria Police Department says the needle found by staff on Aug. 25 shortly before 11 a.m. was uncapped and taped to a park bench in such a way that if someone sat on the bench they would have been harmed.

Police do not know of any injuries.

VicPD continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Police seize collection of knives, uncapped needle near Victoria playground

 

