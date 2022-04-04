Police watchdog investigating after a man’s death in Campbell River

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death in Campbell River.

A news release Sunday from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says police received a call of a theft and weapon complaint at a business on Saturday morning.

It says police reported an “altercation” between officers and a man who was believed to be “involved in the complaint.”

The police watchdog says shots were fired by the police during the altercation and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

It says the cause of death has not yet been determined.

No other details of the man were given and the release says the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the death.

police shooting