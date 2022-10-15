Polls close … now the waiting begins

Election officials are now counting and tallying the ballots

The Sooke polling station at Edward Milne Community School has experienced backups as voters wait to cast their ballots electronically throughout the day. (Sooke News Mirror)

Polls have now closed for the 2022 municipal election. Now the waiting begins.

Election officials are now counting and tallying the ballots. Sooke officials expect to post election results between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Sooke polling station experienced backups as voters waited to cast their ballots electronically.

“I wish we could move more people through a little faster, but people are being patient and kind as we do our best,” Sarah Temple, chief elec tion officer, told Black Press.

Voter Chris Wagner said the process was smooth and quick despite the lineups.

Sooke voters will see one of the town’s longest election ballots in history, with three people running for mayor and 23 for council. In the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, four candidates are in the running for a Capital Regional District seat, while seven candidates in the Milne’s Landing Zone seek three seats in the Sooke School District.

