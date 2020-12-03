Popular Swiftsure yacht race cancelled for second consecutive year

The Swiftsure International Yacht Race may remain the longest running sailing race – despite not floating a boat in 2020 or 2021.

As was the case this year, ships will not sail next spring.

The Swiftsure committee and the board of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel because risks associated with potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus to participants, supporters and volunteers remains too great.

Swiftsure is the largest yacht race on the west coast of North America in terms of number of boats and racers, launching annually from the waters just off Clover Point in Victoria. The international yacht race tests sailing skills, endurance and strategy and attracts yachts from B.C., Canada and the world. It features four long courses ranging from 140 to 240 kilometres and an inshore route of 40 kilometres.

The 2020 version was set to sail May 21 to 25, but was cancelled as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Leading up to May 2021, when the race would traditionally run, organizers plan to present Swiftsure related information and potentially activities online at swiftsure.org.

Hosted by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, the annual race is set to embark on its 77th sailing in 2022.

