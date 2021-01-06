Port Alberni man in critical condition after crash on Highway 4

Highway was closed for several hours

A Port Alberni man is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 4.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6 at approximately 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision west of Cathedral Grove on Highway 4.

According to RCMP, a car had collided head-on with a transport truck after drifting into the oncoming lane. The driver of the car, a 52-year-old Port Alberni man, was rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the east side of the Island was closed for several hours while emergency personnel and RCMP responded to the incident. According to RCMP, the incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the east side of the Island can expect delays due to a motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck.

Port Alberni Fire Department posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 6) that they are responding to a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck with confirmed extrication between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove.

“Expect significant delays,” the fire department warned.

