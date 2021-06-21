Port Alberni RCMP investigate stabbing on Fourth Avenue

Two men were found with ‘significant’ injuries near Wintergreen Apartments

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a reported stabbing near the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue.

On June 21, 2021 at 1:36 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance with a report that a male had been stabbed at the site of multiple recreational trailers near the Wintergreen Apartments, in the 3600-block of Fourth Avenue.

According to RCMP, two males with “significant” injuries were located at the site. Both males were transported to hospital for treatment, although their condition is not known. Police have identified both men but have not publicly released their names.

RCMP say that there is no risk to the community.

The incident occurred in an area where two other stabbings have taken place in the past few months, including one fatality.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP are seeking neighbourhood inquiries, witness statements and video. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

