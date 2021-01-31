Possible COVID-19 exposure at View Royal Elementary school

Exposure took place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to Island Health

View Royal Elementary, located along Helmcken Road, had a possible COVID exposure on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to Island Health. (View Royal Elementary site)

Contact tracing is taking place after View Royal Elementary school had a possible COVID-19 exposure on Jan. 27.

The school, located along Helmcken Road, has been added to Island Health’s growing list of potential school exposures across the Island.

An exposure means that a confirmed COVID case was present in the school.

Island Health is reaching out to staff and parents of students affected, and will then instruct them to self-isolate as necessary.

If parents and guardians aren’t contacted by Island Health, then that child does not have high-risk exposure, and they can continue attending classes as long as they don’t experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

This is the fourth exposure at a Greater Victoria school in January. Recently, Ecole Macaulay Elementary in Esquimalt had a possible exposure on Jan. 20, 21 and 22.

