UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Victoria police and BC Hydro responded to a report of a downed power line at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), which blocked traffic on Meares Street between Vancouver and Quadra streets for about 40 minutes.
According to police, a garbage truck struck a utility line while lifting a large commercial bin near 968 Meares St.
The area reopened to traffic by approximately 9 a.m.
No one was injured during the incident.
Our @vicpdtraffic officers are on scene at Quadra St & Meares St for a report of downed power lines after a single vehicle collision with a hydro pole. No reported injuries. Traffic will be closed in the area to keep everyone safe. #yyj #yyjtraffic
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 28, 2021
