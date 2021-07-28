Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Traffic was stalled on Meares Street between Quadra and Vancouver streets for about 40 minutes

Victoria police and BC Hydro responded to a report of a downed power line at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 28), which blocked traffic on Meares Street between Vancouver and Quadra streets for about 40 minutes.

According to police, a garbage truck struck a utility line while lifting a large commercial bin near 968 Meares St.

The area reopened to traffic by approximately 9 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

READ ALSO: Victoria police outline resources as sexual violence reports appear online

READ ALSO: No time to waste: Greater Victoria closes in on plan for garbage

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

TrafficVicPD

Previous story
Telephone fraudster tricks Fraser Valley senior out of $44,000

Just Posted

Kristy Sivorot and her son Griffin with Juniper, a lame, pregnant cow she bought from a large dairy operation to nurse back to health. Juniper gave birth to Junior, a bull calf, on July 21 and is doing well. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Women hobby farmers are part of a food revolution

Attendees at the 2020 Women’s March in Victoria carry signs with messages of empowerment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police missteps leave Greater Victoria sexual assault survivor without justice

Emergency crews were called after a garbage truck struck a utility line in Victoria on Wednesday. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after garbage truck strikes power line in Victoria

Colwood Coun. Gordie Logan in Royal Bay, near the future site of a seniors residence and the Royal B.C. Museum’s new collections and research building. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Homeowners balk at Royal Bay property tax exemptions, Colwood councillor pushes back