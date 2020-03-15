Power mostly restored to Greater Victoria after wind storm

This map shows the remaining outages across Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands as of early Sunday morning (BC Hydro)

Parts of Greater Victoria including the Saanich Peninsula and the Gulf Island remain without power Sunday morning.

According to BC Hydro, power outages continue to affect 138 customers in the Sooke-Jordan River area, Saanich, Central Saanich, North Saanich in Greater Victoria, as well as parts of Galiano Island, Saltspring Island, Mayne Island and North Pender Island.

These remaining outages are the remnants of a windstorm that left over 10,000 without power across southern Vancouver Island as well as the Gulf Island following an wind storm that was most severe late Friday night, early Saturday morning. By 5:30 a.m., BC Hydro had reported some 10,000 customers without power. By mid-afternoon, the number had fallen to about 4,600.

The outages followed a wind warning in which Environment Canada warned of northeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h an arctic front was moving across the area.

