Colwood power outage delays classes at Ecole John Stubbs

A power outage at Ecole John Stubbs has temporarily delayed Monday morning classes.

Students will start classes after lunch at 1 p.m., according to a tweet sent by the Sooke School District.

Any students who have been picked up by buses will be taken to the school and supervised by staff. According to SD62 communications manager Lindsay Vogan, the students will be taken to the top floor to be supervised, as there is a lot of natural light that streams into the classrooms.

The power outage was caused by a crash on Sooke Road near Colwood Corners that involved a utility pole.

Delayed start for Ecole John Stubbs students today due to a power outage. Classes resume after lunch at 1. Please RT #SD62 pic.twitter.com/I7HI0cREUy — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) November 2, 2020

