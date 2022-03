Power out since 4 a.m. due to downed wire

An outage is impacting almost 650 BC Hydro customers in Metchosin and the Beecher Bay area. (BC Hydro outage map)

A power outage is affecting 643 BC Hydro customers in Metchosin and the Beecher Bay area.

The power has been off since shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday (March 16), due to a wire down. BC Hydro estimates crews will have the power restored by noon.

The outage stretches north of the Scia’new First Nation, south of McVicker Road, east of Mt. Matheson Road and west of Swanwick Road.

