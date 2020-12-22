Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed after a power outage Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file)
Power outage closes Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood
All facilities not operating since 11 a.m., according to tweet
The Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed due to a power outage Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet, all facilities were not operating as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 22.
More to come.
