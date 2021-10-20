Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Lotto 6/49 winner bought ticket at Safeway

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell found out at 3:30 in the morning she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Parnell is walking away with $5.8 million — splitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

Parnell has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick she bought.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment, but said she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

She bought their winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. reports 696 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday
Next story
Parking, registration, owner-occupancy up for debate as suite legislation talks continue in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Quimper Park, near Whiffin Spit, could soon be a home for a memorial area in Sooke. Council has instructed municipal staff to complete a design concept next year that will incorporate a bench, look-through design and other amenities. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council mulls design concept for memorial area in park

Timothy Durkin is pictured in a photograph filed in Federal Court. The B.C. Securities Commission claims the Sooke man defrauded an investor out of $1 million. (Federal Court)
Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

Councillors who voted against protected bike lanes for Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Wishart Road said the city’s bike lanes strategy could be revisted when it looks at its transport master plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council rejects protected bike lanes in four-laning of Veteran’s, Wishart Road

(Black Press Media file photo)
Parking, registration, owner-occupancy up for debate as suite legislation talks continue in Oak Bay