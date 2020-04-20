A tribute is seen at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, April 20, 2020. Police say at least 17 people are dead, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, after a man, driving a restored police car, went on a murder spree in several Nova Scotia communities. Alleged killer Gabriel Wortman, 51, was shot and killed by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings, which saw a man who at one point donned a police uniform slay 16 people as he travelled across northern Nova Scotia over the weekend.

An RCMP officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson, is counted among the dead.

Also killed was Debert Elementary school teacher Lisa McCully.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union President President Paul Wozney identified McCully as one of the dead in a Facebook post.

“9300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at DebertElementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” he wrote.

Investigators have said the alleged shooter, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also killed after police intercepted him at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

His death is now being investigated by a police watchdog.

Meanwhile, RCMP are probing exactly how the rampage unfolded.

They say they were initially called to reports of a man with firearms in the small community of Portapique, N.S., on Saturday night.

There, officers found numerous people dead or wounded, both inside and outside a property. But Chief Insp. Chris Leather said that by the time police arrived, the shooter was gone.

READ MORE: RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

An hours-long manhunt and eventual police chase ensued across a swath of the Maritime province, with officers providing periodic updates about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Leather said the killings appeared to be, “at least in part, very random in nature.”

Premier Stephen McNeil described the massacre as “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia,” McNeil said in Halifax on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, he added that all Nova Scotians would be affected by the tragedy.

“It’s okay to feel sad, or angry, or hopeless,” he wrote. ”But what’s not okay is to bear all of those feelings alone. Reach out to a loved one, a friend, a neighbour. And if you need more support, that’s okay too. The provincial crisis line is available 24/7: 1-888-429-8167.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nova ScotiaShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park
Next story
B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Just Posted

Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

Delays in health measures putting local resources under pressure

Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park

Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family

Older Canadians with pre-existing health pre-conditions more at risk of developing complications from COVID-19

According to Statistics Canada, 38 per cent of the Canadian population was aged 50 and older in 2019

Metchosin ‘ahead of the game’ going into COVID-19 pandemic

Fire chief asks residents age 50 and older to stay home, use community resources

A new mindset: How one Indigenous man changed the trajectory of his life

Drew Hauck recalls hitting rock bottom after mother’s death due to cancer in 2014

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

E-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19

The moves come as companies across Canada are struggling to stay afloat

EARTH DAY: It’s time for a global re-set

By working together, we can beat the pandemic and tackle climate change to create a healthier Earth

‘I just want to survive:’ Greenhouses struggling with economic reality of COVID-19

Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec have designated garden centres as an essential service

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Announcement regarding tickets forthcoming

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

SOOKE HISTORY: A gift to Spain

Spanish ambassador Antonio Jose Fournier played key role in bicentennial celebrations

Most Read