Project promises to breathe new life into stalled Sooke development

Seacliff Properties is proposing a development including 98 residential units and more than 16,000 square feet of commercial space at the Harbourview site at the intersection of Goodmere and Sooke roads. (Courtesy of Seacliff Properties)

A proposed development is promising to bring to new amenities to Sooke’s town centre at the site formerly known as Mariner’s Village.

Seacliff Properties has applied for a development permit for 98 residential units and more than 16,000 square feet of commercial space at the Harbourview site at the intersection of Goodmere and Sooke roads.

“Seacliff Properties is excited to invest long term in Sooke and move this much-anticipated project ahead,” Jeff Luccock, president of Seacliff, said in a release. “We’re looking forward to working with the district to bring the high-quality amenities that will significantly enhance the area and be of great benefit to the citizens of Sooke. Our team is also excited to bring a multi-year employment opportunity which will create a ripple effect of jobs and economic benefits to local businesses.”

This site was zoned in 2011 for a comprehensive development that included several community amenities such as a nature trail, pedestrian connection to the waterfront, affordable housing contributions, medical space contribution and more. Only one portion of the previous plan – a 52-unit strata residential building at Lincroft Road – was completed by the former developer.

ALSO READ: Mariner’s Village goes into receivership

The proposed development will bring several improvements to Sooke Road (Highway 14), including a new transit stop along the property’s frontage, an eastbound left-turn lane into Sooke Elementary School, an expanded westbound left-turn lane onto Goodmere Road, and intersection improvements for Sooke and Goodmere roads. The project will also include land dedication and full frontage improvements including sidewalks and boulevard landscaping, a new pedestrian connection and view corridor, and bring an extension of Lanark Road through to Goodmere Road, completing a much-needed east-west alternative to Highway 14.

“I am pleased this project will be moving forward, bringing with it long-term investment into our downtown core, along with much-needed housing, amenities and important upgrades to Highway 14,” said Mayor Maja Tait. “The developer’s community contributions are substantial and will benefit Sooke now and for years to come.”

Seacliff Properties will retain ownership of Harbourview One, a purpose-built rental building. The six-storey apartment building is wrapped by townhomes on the lower side creating a vibrant and pedestrian-friendly public realm. Along Sooke Road, a one-storey commercial building and three-storey mixed-use building will create The Shops at Harbourview.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentHousingSooke