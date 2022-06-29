Property tax deadline quickly approaching in Greater Victoria

Homeowner grants must be applied for through the province

The property tax deadline is quickly approaching on July 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property taxes are due.

The July 4 deadline is quickly approaching, so make sure to make that payment and apply for your homeowner’s grant. If this isn’t done by the end of the business day on Monday, a late penalty will be applied.

Ways to make payments vary by municipality, so contact yours to find an option that works for you.

New last year, homeowner grants must be claimed through the province and not through your municipality. Qualifying homeowners must apply each year to receive a grant.

To apply or to learn more about the grant process, go to the provincial government’s website.

Municipalities are no longer accepting applications for the Home Owner Grant Program. As of 2021, the Home Owner Grant Program is handled by the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/ZvzaNfVr7Q pic.twitter.com/HzI3XZfpFk — District of Oak Bay (@DistrictOakBay) June 23, 2022

