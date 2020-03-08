Proposed renewal concept for Horner Park realeased

Project is set to start in early summer amid review of public input

After receiving 204 responses to its Horner Park Renewal Project survey, Saanich Parks released a proposed concept plan for the park and is asking residents to give feedback until March 16. The concept plan resulted from the input they had received from an open house, the recent survey and conversations with various individuals from the community.

The plan highlights improved washroom access, a play and exercise area designed for youth aged 13 and above, solar pathway lighting and an area set aside for a potential community garden.

The municipality currently has three allotted community garden sites.

The park is currently an ‘open concept’ park stretching 5.14 acres in the Shelbourne Local Area within the boundary of the Mount Tolmie Community Association.

Responses from the survey show a majority in favor of a ‘multi-use concept’ park. The concept proposes adding two sand volleyball courts and enlarged sports court with doubled-ended game opportunities. Among those who respond 70 per cent favoured adding a sand volleyball court.

The survey reveals among other points that surveyed residents would like to see an off-leash dog walking area, an open field without structured activities and an updated basketball/hockey court added to the park. The park concept outlines that dogs must be leashed within 10 metres of the playground.

Once Saanich Park has collected and reviewed public input, staff will finalize the concept and start construction in July 2020. The renewal project is estimated to complete in fall 2020.

Saanich Parks encourages residents to send feedback on the proposed park concept via email to parks@saanich.ca.

