Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)

Protesters have blocked a rail line along the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline route in Metro Vancouver Tuesday (Nov. 17).

According to organizers Extinction Rebellion, the protest is at near the intersection of North Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, where oil is shipped by rail. The group said the protest will be peaceful and non-violent.

“This is a reminder to the colonial state and the crown corporation that people won’t hesitate to resume the tactic of railway blockades if this pipeline isn’t cancelled immediately,” the group said in a news release.

The pipeline and expansion were bought by the federal government as part of the Trans Mountain Corporation in 2018.

More to come.

