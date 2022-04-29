Province, feds pitch in $2.4M for upgrades to Victoria’s Topaz Park

The City of Victoria announced it is receiving $2.4 million in government funding to help cover the costs of replacing the artificial turf field at Topaz Park.
The province will be contributing $1.45 million and Ottawa the remaining $941,000. The city is providing the lion’s share of the greater project funds at $8 million.
“We’re grateful for this generous funding to improve the most actively used sports field in our park system,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release. “This investment in recreation and sport will create positive health outcomes, build community, and contributes enormously to Victoria’s vibrancy and vitality.”
The project will see the existing artificial turf field replaced with a new full-sized soccer pitch, youth-sized multi-purpose field, softball diamond, and spectator seating. New skateboard and bike facilities will also be built at the park.
Construction on the field is set to begin before the summer and it is expected to open to the public in the fall. The next phase of the project is planned for 2023 and will include new pickleball courts, ball diamond upgrades, and an improved off-leash dog area.
