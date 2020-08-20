Province plans widening, median and roadside barriers for Highway 1 near Goldstream park

Public’s input sought on Highway 1 safety plan for roadway leading to Malahat Drive

The BC government is asking for public feedback on a safety improvement plan for a 1.7-kilometre stretch of the Malahat near Goldstream park. (Government of BC)

Widening, barriers and more are coming to Highway 1 in Goldstream Park and the province is asking for public feedback on its safety improvement plans.

Focusing on a 1.7-kilometre stretch near Goldstream Provincial Park, the proposal includes widening and minor realignment to accommodate the installation of median barriers, wider paved shoulders, roadside barriers and improvements to the Finlayson Arm Road intersection.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s (MOTI) plans also include the enhancement and protection of an existing trail that runs parallel to the highway and looks over the Goldstream River. MOTI also plans to improve parking and trail network connections, add a pedestrian bridge over the river and build a pedestrian highway crossing structure.

The highway would remain one lane in each direction.

Public input is open to Sept. 20 through an online questionnaire at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/malahat-safety-improvements.

The project is part of ongoing Malahat improvements.

MOTI data shows that more than 29,000 people take Highway 1 through Goldstream park area every day and daily traffic traffic on the highway has increased by 4,000 cars per day in the last decade.

