A trail at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park. The provincial government has agreed to advance detailed designs of a multi-use trail between Rathtrevor and Parksville Community Park with expected completion by the summer. (News Bulletin file photo)

Province poised to link two of the mid-Island’s most popular beaches with new path

Multi-use path connecting Rathtrevor and Parksville Community Park expected next summer

Two of Vancouver Island’s most popular beaches are soon to be connected.

Downtown Parksville’s Community Park and Rathtrevor beach at the provincial park a few kilometres south will be joined by a new multi-use path, expected to be complete by summer 2022.

In a letter, dated Nov. 26, Bowinn Ma, Minister of State for Infrastructure told Paraksville council that the ministry is advancing a detailed design for the project.

“I appreciate the city’s interest in prioritizing active transportation in your community and am grateful for your leadership on this,” wrote the minister of state.

“You may be aware that the provincial government’s Clean B.C. ‘Roadmap to 2030’ aims to increase the share of trips made by walking, cycling and transit to 30 per cent by 2030, while also reducing vehicle-kilometres travelled by car by 25 per cent by 2030.”

The City of Parksville has been asked by Ma to participate in a working group to provide design input and collaborate with the project team and Regional District of Nanaimo.

